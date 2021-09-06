19 airstrikes on Marib and areas near Najran, and 333 violations recorded in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the US-Saudi-Emirati warplanes carried out 19 raids on the Marib governorate and the regions close to Najran Saudi province.

A security source explained that the brutal aggressive warplanes launched 13 aerial raids on the Serwah district, two raids on the Madghal district, two raids on the Al-Abdiyyah district, and a raid on the Rahba district in Marib province.

Moreover, an airstrike launched by the Saudi aggressors was conducted on Al-Suhh near Najran.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room said the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries conducted more than 333 violations against the truce agreed upon within several Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the hovering of 13 espionage drones in the airspace of Durayhimi and the Jabalya.

The source added that 16 of the total violations were carried out by artillery shelling, with a number of 107 shells, and 304 violations using diverse weapons.