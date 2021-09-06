In pictures: 6 Palestinian prisoners escape from the Israeli “Gilboa” prison through a tunnel

YemenExtra

Israeli media sources confirmed, at dawn today, Monday, that 6 Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa prison near the occupied city of Beisan inside the Palestinian territories, which is considered one of the most fortified Zionist prisons.

According to the Israeli Channel 13, it is suspected that 6 Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from prison by digging a tunnel.

The sources say there are extensive search operations involving helicopters and drones taking place, with the aim of reaching the prisoners who managed to escape.

It is worth mentioning that five of the prisoners are from Islamic Jihad and the sixth is from the Fatah movement, Zakaria al-Zubaidi

In a photo published by the Israeli Prisons Authority of the manhunt currently taking place for the group, it was found that among them was Zakaria Zubaidi, a leader in the Al-Aqsa Brigades.

The correspondent of Channel 20 confirmed that there is a suspicion that the fugitive prisoners managed to reach Jenin.