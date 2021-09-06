Saudi forces kill a Yemeni civilian in Saada province

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, a citizen was killed by the Saudi border guards’ shooting in the Jara’a area, near the border, in Monabbeh district, Saada governorate.

Last Saturday, a citizen was killed by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area within Monabbeh district.

This comes in the context of the daily crimes and attacks launched by the US-Saudi aggressors against civilians in various governorates, especially the areas near the Yemeni-Saudi border.