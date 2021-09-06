The firing of 35 from public sector for treason and joining the Saudi-led aggressors

YemenExtra

The Council of Ministers on Sunday issued a decision to dismiss 35 people from public office for joining the aggression countries and their direct contribution to the aggression on the homeland and the Yemeni people.

The decision comes in implementation of the directives of Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi and President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat regarding purifying state institutions of traitors and agents of the US-Saudi aggression coalition.

The names of the dismissed persons are as follows:

1- Khaled Mahfouz Abdullah Bahah

2- Abdullah Mohsen Al-Akwa

3- Muhammad Awad bin Rabia

4- Muhammad Abdulmajeed Al-Qubati

5- Ali Hassan Al-Ahmadi

6- Muhammad Saeed Al-Saadi

7- Horiyah Mashhour Ahmed

8- Nabil Abdo Shamsan Al-Qadasi

9- Muammar Mutaher Muhammad Al-Eryani

10- Yahya Muhammad Al-Shuaibi

11- Waed Abdullah Bathieb

12- Murshid Ali Al-Arashani

13- Ezzi Hibatallah Ali Shureim

14- Lutfi Muhammad Salem Bashrif

15- Muhammad Ali Yasser

16- Abdulhafedh Naji Al-Sima

17- Rajeh Hussein Farhan Badi

18- Ali Muhammad Abdo Al-Sarari

19- Anis Awad Hassan Baharitha

20- Abdullah Abdo Saeed Al-Hamedi

21- Hammoud Khaled Al-Sufi

22- Fadhl Yahya Naji Al-Qawsi

23- Ahmed Ahmed Abdullah Al-Maisari

24- Muhammad Mansour Ali Zemam

25- Theyab Mohsen Ali bin Maeli

26- Fouad Hussein Abdulqader Al-Himyari

27- Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Maisari

28- Saleh Hassan Sumai

29- Sheikhan Abdulrahman Al-Dubai

30 – Nabil Abdullah Muhammad Hatem

31- Zakiyah Muhammad Ayyash Al-Hilali

32- Muhammad Saeed Jazea Farhan

33- Muhammad Abdulhamid Al-Faqih

34- Nadhem Abdullah Salem Al-Hanaki

35- Iskandar Muhammad Al-Asbahi.

