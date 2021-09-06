The firing of 35 from public sector for treason and joining the Saudi-led aggressors
YemenExtra
The Council of Ministers on Sunday issued a decision to dismiss 35 people from public office for joining the aggression countries and their direct contribution to the aggression on the homeland and the Yemeni people.
The decision comes in implementation of the directives of Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi and President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat regarding purifying state institutions of traitors and agents of the US-Saudi aggression coalition.
The names of the dismissed persons are as follows:
1- Khaled Mahfouz Abdullah Bahah
2- Abdullah Mohsen Al-Akwa
3- Muhammad Awad bin Rabia
4- Muhammad Abdulmajeed Al-Qubati
5- Ali Hassan Al-Ahmadi
6- Muhammad Saeed Al-Saadi
7- Horiyah Mashhour Ahmed
8- Nabil Abdo Shamsan Al-Qadasi
9- Muammar Mutaher Muhammad Al-Eryani
10- Yahya Muhammad Al-Shuaibi
11- Waed Abdullah Bathieb
12- Murshid Ali Al-Arashani
13- Ezzi Hibatallah Ali Shureim
14- Lutfi Muhammad Salem Bashrif
15- Muhammad Ali Yasser
16- Abdulhafedh Naji Al-Sima
17- Rajeh Hussein Farhan Badi
18- Ali Muhammad Abdo Al-Sarari
19- Anis Awad Hassan Baharitha
20- Abdullah Abdo Saeed Al-Hamedi
21- Hammoud Khaled Al-Sufi
22- Fadhl Yahya Naji Al-Qawsi
23- Ahmed Ahmed Abdullah Al-Maisari
24- Muhammad Mansour Ali Zemam
25- Theyab Mohsen Ali bin Maeli
26- Fouad Hussein Abdulqader Al-Himyari
27- Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Maisari
28- Saleh Hassan Sumai
29- Sheikhan Abdulrahman Al-Dubai
30 – Nabil Abdullah Muhammad Hatem
31- Zakiyah Muhammad Ayyash Al-Hilali
32- Muhammad Saeed Jazea Farhan
33- Muhammad Abdulhamid Al-Faqih
34- Nadhem Abdullah Salem Al-Hanaki
35- Iskandar Muhammad Al-Asbahi.
Saba