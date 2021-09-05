Abdulsalam: Our besieged and abused Yemeni people will continue to defend themselves

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed that the Yemeni people will continue to defend themselves in response to the insistence of the US-Saudi aggressive coalition to continue their aggression and siege against Yemen, stressing that military operations will expand and escalate.

“Just as they insist on continuing their aggression and siege, our Yemeni people will continue to defend themselves,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.

Abdulsalam praised the recently conducted operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces, the latest of which was the seventh deterrence operation that was announced earlier today, Sunday, and targeted the depth of the Saudi kingdom.

“Our operations are legitimate and come in compliance with the defensive position of the besieged and aggressed Yemeni people, and with Allah’s willing, these operations will expand, grow and escalate,” the head of the national delegation assured.