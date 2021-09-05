Yemen Carries Out Drone, Missiles Attack Against Various Saudi Cities

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Armed Forces, and under the name of “The Seventh Deterrence Balance Operation”, targeted vital installations and military bases of the Saudi enemy, the military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced this Sunday.

The Yemeni army attacked Aramco facilities in (Ras al-Tanura) in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, with 8 combat drones, type Sammad-3, and a ballistic missile type (Thu al-Fiqar), Saree said in a televised statement.

In addition, the operation also targeted Aramco facilities in Jeddah, Jizan, and Najran cities with 5 ballistic missiles, and two drones of Samad-3.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the operation was achieved successfully, warning the Saudi-led aggression to stop their aggression on Yemen or bear the consequences.

He stressed the right of the Yemeni people to carry out more qualitative military operations in defense of the homeland.