Sep 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by the Saudi border forces’ fire on Al-Raqo area, near the border, in the district of Monabbeh.

Moreover, series of raids were launched by the Saudi-led air force on the governorate, including two raids on the Al-Zahir bordering district, a raid on the main road in the Shada district, 3 raids on the Malahit area in the Al-Zaher district, a raid on Majz district, two raids on al-Buq, and two raids on Majaz al-Gharbiyeh near the Saudi province of Asir.

In Marib, the US-backed aggression carried out 15 raids on Serwah district and 6 raids on Rahba district.

In Al-Bayda, a Saudi raid targeted Al-Sawadiyah district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room said that 298 violations were committed by the aggressors on the fronts of the governorate during the past 24 hours.

The violations included two raids by spy planes on al-Jah and the creation of combat fortifications in al-Faza and al-Jabaliya, 14 breaches by artillery shelling (50 shells) and 264 violations that were conducted with various weapons.

Additionally, violations included the hovering of 17 spy drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, al-Faza, al-Jah and al-Jabaliya.