Mercenary Commander Assassinated in Aden, and Accusations go towards UAE

Last Saturday, the commander of a front named “Hazmiya”, who is one of the local mercenary commanders affiliated with the Saudi-led aggressive coalition in Bayda province, was assassinated in the occupied city of Aden, southern Yemen.

The mercenary commander named “Musa Mohsen al-Mashdali” was assassinated after his car exploded by a planted bomb in Dar-Saad neighborhood, northern Aden. It is said that the bomb planted in the mercenary’s car was by UAE militants, a source reported to Yemen Extra.

Al-Mashdali was one of the Salafist senior leaders of the aggressor forces, in Bayda province, and had previously met repeatedly with the leadership of the Saudi forces in Yemen.

The wave of assassinations has been escalating in the city of Aden since 2015. Mysterious operations, often suspected to have been carried out by UAE-backed separatists, have killed more than 220 people, including political and military leaders.