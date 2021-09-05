The Arab Coalition Forces Violate Hodeida Ceasefire 298 Times

The Arab Coalition forces committed 298 violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations announced on Saturday.

Among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya areas, and 17 flights of spy planes in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya areas, according to the operations room.

The violations also included launching 2 sorties by spy aircrafts on Al-Jah area, firing 50 artillery shells in 14 violations, and 264 violations with various machine-gun bullets.