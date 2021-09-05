Security and stability return to Rahba district in Marib

A security official in Marib province has confirmed the return of security and stability in all areas of the southern district of Rahba district after it was completely secured by the army and popular committees.

In a statement to Saba, the official called on all residents of Rahba and the displaced to return to their homes and farms and practice their normal lives and not to believe the rumors spread by the mercenaries of the aggression.

He pointed out that the security services in cooperation with the honorable people of the district are making great efforts to secure public and private properties and preserve citizens’ homes and farms.

The security official also called on the people who were deceived in the ranks of the aggression to seize the general amnesty decision and to return to the national ranks and practice their normal lives and not to believe the rumors spread by the mercenaries of the aggression.

sources:SABA