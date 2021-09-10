FM warns from funding Saudi-backed mercenary government

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Thursday warned of the repercussions of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) providing financial facilities, grants, or any financial aid to the corrupt “hotel government” (the Saudi-backed mercenary government).

This came in letters sent by Sharaf to Secretary-General of the United Nations, President of the Security Council for the month of September 2021, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the foreign ministers of a number of countries interested in the situation in Yemen.

In the letters, the foreign minister called on brotherly and friendly countries and international and regional organizations to intervene with the leadership of WB and IMF, to find a strong mechanism to supervise and monitor the disbursement of any funds allocated to help the Yemeni people.

Sharaf affirmed that the mercenary government resident in Riyadh hotels “has no influence on the ground and does not take into account humanitarian reasons that may push many countries and international and regional organizations to provide aid and financial facilities to the Yemeni people.”

He pointed out that this financial aid and facilities would be deposited in personal accounts of individuals or companies affiliated with “the mercenary government”.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the National Salvation Government in Sana’a, or any national government that is formed in the post-aggression phase, would not bear responsibility for any looting or corruption practices of the mercenary government and its misuse of any funds or aid would be provided or have been provided during the aggression period.