The Saudi targeting of infrastructure caused the spread of 26 diseases and epidemics: MOH

YemenExtra

The US-supported malevolent Saudi coalition targeted Yemen with hundreds of thousands of airstrikes and destroyed basic infrastructure, which led to the spread of many epidemics and diseases.

The Saudi aggressors caused the health sector to collapse in Yemen and also resulted in the spread of epidemics. In addition, it has also detained oil derivative ships to undermine any efforts to confront these epidemics.

Day after day, the suffering of citizens is exacerbated by the spread of diseases and epidemics and the lack of medicines, as a result of the continuation of the aggression and siege imposed on Yemen for more than six years.

Aggression, siege, and epidemics have become the death triad of the Yemeni people, especially in the governorates of Hodeidah and Hajjah, where the incidence of diseases and epidemics has increased dramatically in the past few months, especially malaria, dengue fever, cholera, diphtheria and others, despite the efforts made by the Ministry of Health and its partners in addressing them.