Abdulsalam: Saudi-UAE aggression forces bear full responsibility for the crimes in the occupied territories

Top Yemeni diplomat Mohammed Abdulsalam has commented on the crime committed by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias against the Yemeni expatriate, Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani in Tor al-Baha district of Lahj province, southern Yemen.

He held the US-Saudi aggression fully responsible for the crimes that occur in the occupied territories.

“Mercenaries of the aggression in the occupied areas are blocking roads and committing crimes against travelers, the latest of which is the kidnapping and killing of Abdul-Malik al-Sanbani” Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a tweet.

He stressed that “such crimes are strongly condemned,” pointing out that “continuation of this risky situation for travelers with this excessive brutality negates any opportunity for dialogue before ending the siege and stopping the aggression.”

“The aggression against Yemen is a crime, the siege is a crime, and the continuation of this is a crime. The US-Saudi aggression better quickly stop its crimes against Yemen, otherwise it will cost those involved a lot,” he added .