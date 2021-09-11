Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 420 Times

The Coalition forces committed 420 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the Coalition forces committed 66 violations in which they fired 617 shells and 317 violations with various gunshots.

He said the Coalition forces’ warplanes waged 2 raids on al-Jah area while 29 spy planes flew over Kilo 16, Hays, al-Durayhimi, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhaita areas.

The official added the Coalition forces created new combat fortifications in al-Jah and al-Jabaliya areas.