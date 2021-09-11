Yemeni Expatriate Tortured to death by Murderess in Lahj

Abdul-Malik al-Sanabani, an expatriate living in the US who had decided to return to his country, had arrived in Aden.

Upon his arrival, he was arrested and eventually tortured to death by murders in Tur Al-Baha district.

Members of a security checkpoint of the 9th Brigade in Tor al-Baha arbitrarily arrested the expatriate Abdul Malik due to a debt of a couple of dollars. After searching him and taking photographs, he was transferred to an unknown place.

According to the sources, a number of al-Sanabani’s relatives went to the camp of the 9th Brigade, where officers informed them that he was in a hospital in Aden.

When the family eventually arrived at the hospital, they found that Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani had died, with his body showing gunshot wounds and signs of brutal torture.

The crime provoked widespread condemnation and anger among Yemenis.

This is the second crime in two months that a Yemeni expatriate was brutally attacked.

Fahad Ali Riachi, a Yemeni living in Germany, escaped a similar fate after being subjected to arbitrary arrest upon his arrival at Aden Airport, due to a regional disagreement with a colleague from Dhalea province.