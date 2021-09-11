International Campaign to lift the Siege of Sana’a Airport Condemns Murder of Sanabani Expatriate
The International Campaign to lift the Siege of Sanaa Airport has condemned the killing of Yemeni expatriate Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani in the Tur Al-Baha area in Lahj province, by the militia of the so-called Transitional Council.
In a statement received by Saba, the campaign considered this crime not only related to the Al-Sanabani family, but a crime against all Yemenis, and it threatens all the Yemeni community in the world and every Yemeni return to his country through the Yemeni lands occupied by the aggression.