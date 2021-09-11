Yemeni Armed Forces Announce The Liberation Of 1,200 Square Km In Marib

The Yemeni armed forces announced that they will continue their military operations in confronting the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries in defense of the country and the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni armed spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, revealed details of the large-scale military operation in Marib province.

In a press briefing this afternoon, Sarie explained that the army and the popular committees managed to liberate the districts of Mahliya hand Rahba completely within the third phase of “Al-Nasr Al-Mubin” Operation.

The spokesman announced the liberation of a total area estimated at 1,200 square kilometres from the districts of Rahba and Mahliyah, indicating that the operation resulted in the killing, wounding and capturing of 151 mercenaries loyal to the US-Saudi aggression.

He confirmed that the army forces and the popular committees worked to normalize the life in the liberated areas with the participation of the local authority in Marib province.

Sarie praised the great role of the honorable tribes of Marib in the battle of liberation and independence in general, and the liberation of Marib province in particular.