Civil Aviation Authority urges the opening of Sanaa airport to end the suffering of Yemenis

YemenExtra

The General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology (GCAA) blamed the countries of aggression and the international community for the killing, abduction, death, and suffering of Yemeni travelers as a result of their travel through the so-called legality zones.

A spokesman for the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology, Director of Air Transport Dr. Mazen Ghanem pointed out to Saba that hundreds of thousands of Yemeni expatriates are waiting for Sanaa International Airport to open to return home.

He condemned the murder and looting of the property of the expatriate Abdul Malik al-Sanabani, on his way home by criminal elements in the so-called sharia areas. He called on the Security Council to open Sana’a airport unconditionally to protect and save the lives of passengers.

“How long will the international community remain silent about the crimes committed against the Yemeni people, unable to open Sana’a International Airport, which is technically ready, a safe airport for all Yemenis, and the nearest two-thirds of the population of the Republic of Yemen,” he said.

Ghanem said Sana’a International Airport is a civilian airport subject to all international procedures and standards, and its closure violates international laws and treaties and amounts to a war crime.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority called on Yemeni communities and the world free to hold vigils to demand the lifting of the ban on Sana’a International Airport, as a popular and humanitarian demand.