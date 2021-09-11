The liberation of two districts in Marib province: spokesman

YemenExtra

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, revealed today the liberation of the districts of Mahaleya and Rahba in Marib governorate as part of the third phase of the “Vast Victory” military operation.

Brigadier-General Saree said during his military briefing today that the liberating operations of Rahba district was waged from several tracks, with the participation of the tribes of Marib.

“Our forces launched the military operation according to the operational plan to liberate the districts of Rahba and Mahaleya, where they made progress and only hours after the start of the operation, large advancement was made towards the center of the district,” Saree said.

He pointed out that the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched 484 raids during the operation to obstruct the armed forces from completing the task of liberation, stressing that the army and the popular committees were able to liberate the directorate within a short period, and they also dealt with the prisoners and the bodies of the mercenaries’ dead in accordance with the morals and principles of the Islamic religion.

Among the results of the operation was the killing and wounding of 151 mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi aggressors, in addition to capturing a number of others and liberating about 1200 square kilometers for both districts.

Brigadier-General Saree pointed out that, with the directives of the leadership, the armed forces worked to normalize life with the participation of the local authority in Marib governorate.