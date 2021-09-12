28 carried out against four Yemeni gov.; 372 violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Last Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-UAE coalition of launched 28 airstrikes on the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, Saada and Al-Bayda.

The Saudi-led brutal aggression launched 17 air raids on Serwah district and 4 air raids on Rahba and Jabal Murad districts in Marib governorate, a source from the province reported.

The source added that the US-Saudi warplanes launched 4 air raids on the Nata district in Al Bayda governorate, two raids on the Al Dhahra area in the Khub Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf governorate, and an air raid on the Al-Dhaher district within Saada governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room stated that the forces of the Saudi aggression committed more than 372 violations of the truce agreement on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including an infiltration attempt near 50th Street and conducting two raids by combat drones on Al-Jah.

The source added that among the violations was the hovering of 18 espionage drones over the airspace of Al-Fazah, Haiss, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta, and 55 violations by missile and artillery bombardment, with a number of 749 missiles and shells. In addition, 298 other violations were carried out using various weapons.

It is worth noting that on Saturday, a citizen was killed by the Saudi army’s fire in the Al-Sheikh area, Monabbeh district, in Saada.