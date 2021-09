A little tremor struck western part of Dhamar province, central Yemen, on Monday, local sources said.

According to the sources, the tremor hit the two districts of “Wusab Al Ali and Wusab As Safil”, west of Dhamar province at 6:46 a.m.

The tremor was felt by most residents in the area. This is not the first but the fourth since early September, the sources added .