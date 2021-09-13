PM holds the UN and the Security Council accountable for the closure of Sanaa Airport

YemenExtra

Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, affirmed that the United Nations and the UN Security Council bear legal and moral responsibility for the humanitarian consequences caused by the continued closure of Sanaa International Airport on Yemeni civilians.

The Prime Minister, during a meeting today, Sunday, with the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs, William David Grisley, referred to the killing of the expatriate Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani by militias affiliated with the UAE occupiers while he was traveling by land from Aden to Sanaa.

He explained that the incident that was condemned by the Yemeni people, in addition to the great suffering of travelers through Aden and Seiyun airports, are the result of the continued closure of Sana’a International Airport.

He added that the airport was closed without any legal justification, especially in light of the commitment of Sana’a to ICAO conditions with the presence of a UN inspection mission at the airport.