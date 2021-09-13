Yemen’s air defenses shoot down Saudi espionage UAV

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, Yemeni air defenses shot down a Chinese-made spy drone belonging to the Saudi Air Force, with a suitable weapon, in Saada province.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on his Twitter that the type of the spy plane is Wing LOONG 2 and was shot down while it was carrying out hostile missions in Saada, and the operation is documented.

Last month, the air defenses shot down a US espionage drone, type “Scan Eagle”, while it was carrying out hostile offensives in the airspace of Marib Governorate.