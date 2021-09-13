In Pictures: Anger Revolution In Mukalla, Protesters Storm Number Of Headquarters

Angry protests escalated Sunday evening in the occupied city of Mukalla, Hadاramaut, amid fears of violence and changing course of the protests.

Protesters blocked roads and burned tires heavily on several streets of the city , amid security deployments and fears of clashes between protesters and Hadi security personnel.

Earlier in the day, dozens of citizens in Mukalla city staged a massive protests to reject the difficult economic situation in the occupied governorates, south of Yemen.

According to sources, the protests came in rejection of the rise in exchange rates, which resulted in a significant deterioration of living.

The another group of protesters cut off the main streets, disrupting traffic.

The photos show the protests taking an escalatory curve on Sunday evening, expanding their area on many streets of the city, protesters burning tires heavily and cutting off roads with stones and contraband, as well as storming a number of government headquarters.

The southern Yemeni governorates are witnessing a state of widespread discontent among citizens as a result of the lack of services and the economic deterioration.

sources: CCDF-Yemen