Brigadier General Saree Announces Downing A Chinese-Made Spy Plane In Saada

Today, Monday, Yemeni air defenses managed to shoot down a Saudi Air Force spy plane in Saada governorate.

The official spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the air defenses had shot down a Chinese-made (Wing Loong 2) spy plane, stressing that the spy plane was carrying out hostile missions over Kataf area in Saada governorate.

He pointed out that the process of shooting down the plane was carried out with a suitable weapon on Monday evening, pointing out that the military media managed to document the entire operation.