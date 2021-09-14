Al-Ajri: Opening Sanaa Airport To Int’l Flights Has Become Urgent Necessity

Member of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Abdulmalik Al-Ajri, on Monday stressed that the opening Sanaa Airport to international flights has become “a necessity that does not accept delay.”

“The United Nations and the international community should assume their responsibility in putting pressure on the aggression countries (Saudi-led coalition) to lift the siege of Sanaa International Airport,” Al-Ajri said.

He added that the Sanaa authority is ready to secure and protect civilian travelers from all sides and from all cities of Yemen, as well as coordinate the transfer of wounded from “mercenaries” as a human right.

It is noteworthy that the closure of Sanaa airport by the coalition has caused the death of thousands of Yemeni patients who needed travel for treatment abroad.