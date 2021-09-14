Citizen injured in Saada, 37 air strikes hit 5 provinces‏‏

A citizen was injured by the Saudi border guards’ fire in Saada, and the aggression launched 37 raids on 5 provinces and off Najran during the past 24 hours.

The official said that a citizen was injured by the Saudi border guards’ fire in Al-Raqq area in the Munabbih border district, Saada province, indicating that the aggression launched 4 raids on Kitaf district.

In Marib province, the aggression launched 19 raids on Serwah district, 3 raids on Mahlia district, and the same on Jabal Murad and Rahba districts.

The official stated that the aggression’s warplanes launched a raid on Al-Mahashima area in Khub and Al- Sha’af district in Al-Jawf province, and 4 raids on Al- Nata district in Al-Bayda province.

He confirmed that the warplanes targeted Taiz airport with 2 raids, and launched a raid on Al-Kasara area off Najran.

sources: SABA