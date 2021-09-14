Minister of State meets head of ICRC delegation

Minister of State Alia Faisal Abdullatif met with Katharina Ritz, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of cooperation between Yemen and the mission and ways to enhance and develop them.

In the meeting, Alia reviewed suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the continued aggression and blockade, through which the countries of the aggression prevent entering the ships of oil derivatives and various goods.

During the meeting, the Minister of State reviewed the suffering, arrest and killing of Yemeni travelers, calling for the necessity of working to open Sana’a International Airport and Hodida port, to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

Meanwhile, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen expressed her appreciation for the facilities provided by the Salvation Government to the mission in Sana’a.

It stressed that the mission will continue to provide all possible aspects of support to Yemen, which would contribute to alleviating the human suffering experienced by the Yemeni people.