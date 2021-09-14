Yemeni Expatriates in the US Protest over the killing of Al-Sanabani

YemenExtra

The Yemeni community in the United States organized a protest, which was attended by thousands, calling for an end to the Saudi siege of Sana’a Airport and condemning the killing of the Yemeni Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani.

In a statement issued by protest, the campaign considered the crime of killing Al-Sanabani threatens all the Yemeni communities in the world and every Yemeni who wishes to return to his country through the Yemeni lands occupied by the aggression.

The participants held the Saudi-Emirati aggressive coalition and its tools fully responsible for this crime and all crimes committed against the people of Yemen whether through military targeting or their imposed siege, and the closure of Sana’a International Airport.

The protestors demanded the speedy opening of all Yemeni airports and seaports, the foremost of which is Sana’a Airport.

A number of U.S. politicians, Democrats, and members of the U.S. Senate of New York City participated in the rally.

Al-Sanabani was killed after he left the US to meet his family living in Sanaa. Due to the closure of Sanaa airport, he was forced to travel to occupied areas in Yemen in the south and travel by land to Sanaa. Al-Sanabani was killed by mercenaries of UAE aggressors while he was traveling by land to Sanaa.