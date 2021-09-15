Deputy Foreign Minister meets UN Humanitarian Coordinator

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi met on Wednesday with the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly.

The meeting touched on developments in humanitarian work, and the need to reopen Sana’a International Airport to citizens, including expatriates, patients, and students so that they can travel abroad and return safely.

In light of the absence of any alternatives that guarantee the preservation of their lives and safety, especially since the continued closure of the airport is a war crime and collective punishment for the Yemenis.

The meeting also touched on aspects related to the commitment of humanitarian organizations to their humanitarian duty and aspects of facilities that contribute to providing sensible services to the citizen.