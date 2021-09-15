coalition continues to violate Hodeida ceasefire, injuring 4 citizens in Sa’ada

The coalition forces continued to commit violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, while a citizen was killed and 3 were injured including African immigrants in Sa’ada, the aggression warplane waged 35 raids on 3 provinces.

The coalition forces committed 327 violations among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in the Al-Jah area, the violations also included 50 violations by firing 482 missile and artillery shells, and 247 violations with various machine-gun bullets, said the military official.

Among the violations were the 7 raids on the Al-Jabaliya area, and 22 flights of spy aircraft in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Faza, Hays, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Jabaliya areas.

A citizen was killed and an African immigrant was injured by Saudi army fire in al-Raqw area the border district of Munabeh in Sa’ada province, the official confirmed.

2 Citizens were also wounded by Saudi artillery shelling on the Al Sheikh area in the same district, while the aircraft launched 6 raids on Ketaf district.

The official indicated that the coalition warplanes launched 6 raids on Taiz airport, 7 raids on Madaghl and Majzar districts, and 16 raids on the Serwah district in Marib province.