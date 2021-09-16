Sep. 15: An update of the Saudi crimes, violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Wednesday, September 5, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, it was reported on Wednesday of a citizen killed and five others wounded as a result of Saudi border guards’ shooting on Al-Raqo area, in Monabbeh district, near the border.

The Saudi fighter jets targeted with 3 raids the district of Baqim, and several areas in Razih district were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling.

In Al-Bayda, Saudi fighter jets carried out 10 raids on the Nate district.

In Marib Governorate, 3 raids targeted Majzar district, and 3 others targeted both districts of Al-Joubah and Jabal Murad.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Room to monitor violations recorded 297 breaches by the Saudi forces and their mercenaries in the governorate, during the past 24 hours.

A source in the room stated that among the violations is the launching of 4 raids by combat drones on al-Jah and al-Fazah, the creation of combat fortifications in the Al-Jabalya, and intense hovering over 50th Street, al-Jah and other areas.