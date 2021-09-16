Yemenis demand opening of Sanaa int airport in a protest

YemenExtra

An organized protest took place in front of Sana’a International Airport, on Wednesday, under the support of the international campaign to lift the siege on the airport, calling for the opening of the airport under the slogan “Save the lives of travelers from death by opening Sana’a International Airport.”

Participants demanded the opening of the airport without any preconditions, to save the lives of patients and the return of expatriates and those stranded abroad.

They denounced the heinous crime that the expatriate Abdul-Malik al-Sanbani was subjected to during his return from Aden Airport by the hands of the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

The participants raised pictures of victims, abductees and sick children and the elderly who died because they were unable to travel for treatment