The Welcoming of 8 liberated army prisoners; two killed army prisoners by torture

Today, Wednesday, the city of Hajjah received 10 released prisoners, including the bodies of two prisoners who were killed while they were held in Saudi prisons.

The prisoners names received: Gibran Ibrahim Al-Shahdi, Jamal Al-Din Saleh Al-Hakami, Haider Yahya Al-Salahi, Riyad Ahmed Hajfa, Abdul Karim Muhammad Al-Maazi, Fouad Muhammad Hajfa, Muhammad Yahya Al-Sheikhi, and Yahya Hassan Al-Salmi.

The bodies of the two killed prisoners, Ayman and Taha Ali Hamoud Saleh Al-Radhi “Al-Makathi”, were also received.