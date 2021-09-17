Sep 16: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib Governorate, the US-backed Saudi fighter launched 18 raids on Serwah, and an airstrike on Majzar.

In Saada, two Saudi raids targeted Kitaf district.

In Al-Bayda, the aggression launched a raid on the Nate district.

Moreover, the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression conducted a raid on Haradh, in Hajjah governorate.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Room recorded 281 violations carried out by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

The violations include launching 16 aerial raids from combat drones against Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta; the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya; the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Haiss; the hovering of 15 UAV drones over separate areas.

In addition, 28 breaches were conducted by artillery shelling and 228 others using various weapons.