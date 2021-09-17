A civilian killed, seven wounded, by Saudi bombardment in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed and 7 others wounded, today, Friday, in Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the district of Monabbeh, Saada governorate, northern Yemen.

A civilian was killed and seven others wounded, in Saudi artillery shelling on Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh, near the border, a source reported.

Last Wednesday, a citizen was killed and 5 others were wounded by Saudi border guards’ fire.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi enemy targets the villages near the border with rocket-propelled grenades, artillery and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence in front of these brutal crimes and practices.