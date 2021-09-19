Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 138 Times

The coalition forces committed 138 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the coalition forces created combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays area.

He said the coalition’s warplanes waged 10 raids on Hays, al-Faza, and al-Tuhaita areas, while its spy planes flew over Kilo 16, 50-meter street, Hays, al-Durayhimi, al-Tuhaita and al-Jabaliya areas.

He said the coalition forces committed 120 violations in which they fired 82 shells and various gunshots.