Yemen, ICRC discuss several aspects related to humanitarian activities

The head of the International Cooperation Department of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs, Manea Al-Asal, met on Saturday with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation (ICRC), Katharina Ritz.

At the meeting, the two officials discussed ICRC’s interventions and ways to expand its humanitarian activities in Yemen.

The matting confirmed that the mission’s interventions in Yemen left a positive impression by implementing service projects and providing assistance that contribute to alleviating the suffering of citizens.