Four civilians injured by Saudi shelling in Saada

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggressive coalition resulted in wounding four civilians after targeting residential areas in Saada province with artillery shells, a security source said.

The source added that the Saudi forces targeted al-Raqo area, near the border, in Monabbeh, resulting in wounding four citizens.

Separate areas in the border districts of Shada and Razih were bombarded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling, leaving heavy damage to citizens’ property.