Sep 18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Shabwa, seven citizens were killed by an airstrike that was subjected by the US-Saudi warplanes on their car in Markha district.

In Saada, four citizens were injured in Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted the district of Monnabeh.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched 3 raids on Serwah district and two raids on Jabal Murad district.

In Al-Bayda, two Saudi raids were carried out on the stadium of the city of Al-Bayda, while another raid targeted Nate district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 138 breaches, including ten raids launched by espionage raids on Haiss, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta, and the hovering of ten spy drones in the airspace of 50th Street, Al-Faza, Haiss, Al-Durayhimi, Al Jabaliya and Al Tuhayta.

Moreover, the violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss and Al-Jabaliya, 20 breached by artillery bombardment (82 shells). Additionally, 100 other violations were conducted using various weapons.