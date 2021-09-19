Four citizens wounded in Saudi-led coalition shelling in Saad’ah

At least four citizens were injured due to Saudi-led coalition shelling on residential areas in Saada province, a security source said.

The source explained that Saudi army launched an artillery bombardment at al-Raqw area of border Monabbih district, which resulted in the wounding four civilians seriously.

Separate areas in the border districts of Shada and Razih were bombarded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling, leaving heavy damage to citizens’ property.