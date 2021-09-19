President Praises achievements of the Interior Ministry

YemenExtra

The President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, during an unexpected visit to the interior ministry on Saturday, praised the achievements of the Ministry of Interior, its sectors and units for succeeding in protecting the country and keeping it safe

This came during his sudden visit to the Ministry of Interior, where he was received by Minister of Interior Major General Abdulkarim Amir Al-Din Al-Houthi and his deputy Major General Abdulmajeed Al-Mortadha.

President Al-Mashat listened, during the visit, to a detailed explanation of the Ministry’s achievements regarding the programs of the national vision for building the modern Yemeni state and he was also briefed on what has been achieved by the committees in charge of evaluating the police stations in the provinces.

During the meeting the ministry’s leadership, President Al-Mashat stressed that the ministry’s security plans should be in harmony with the current situation to combat crime and thwart the aggression plans aimed at disturbing security and public tranquility.

He urged the ministry to enhance cooperation and coordination with the judicial authority to decide on pending cases and files in order to achieve justice, and consolidate security and stability.