Yemeni Official: Doubting Guterres Is Politicized And Rejected, And At The Request Of The Aggression Countries

A senior political member, Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, confirmed that Guterres’ questioning of retribution for those involved in the assassination of the martyr al-Sammad came at the request the aggression countries because of their close association with the crime.

Muhammad al-Houthi explained in a tweet on his Twitter account, today, Sunday, that the aggression countries financed and planned the crime of killing al-Samad and admitted this and stated that they relied in determining the target on their members on the ground.

He pointed out that the judiciary of the Republic of Yemen rules through a published legal reference, noting that Guterres’s suspicion is politicized and rejected and is not based on any evidence and facts.

The statements of a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council come in response to the statement of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, which questioned the integrity of the judiciary and the death sentence issued for those involved in the assassination of the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad.