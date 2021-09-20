Protests Continue In Aden

Protests continued for the seventh day in a row in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, which has been controlled by Saudi-led coalition militias since 2015.

Protesters roamed the streets of Mansoura four days after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militias declared a state of emergency and curfew in Aden, with the aim of abusing the protesters demanding better living and economic conditions and poor electricity services in the city.

Angry protesters chanted slogans demanding the departure of the coalition , Hadi government and the STC militias.

The protesters demanded the release of more than 250 abductees from the prisons of the “STC” militia as a result of incursions of homes and arrests in the areas of Crater, Mansoura and Sheikh Othman.

On Monday, Mosque’s preachers accused some protesters in Aden of participating in the “hungry uprising”, of being “agents and mercenaries”.