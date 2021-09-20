Hodeidah governor calls on UNMHA to be honest and not prejudiced

YemenExtra

Governor of Hodeidah, Mohammed Qahim, explained on Sunday that the United Nations Mission of International Observers to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) work with the situation of Hodeida with credibility.

During his meeting with Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeida Agreement Daniela Kroslak, Qahim added the need for the teams of the mission to achieve the aspirations of the residents of the province.

He said the people of Hodeida are suffering for the continuation of the aggression and the siege as well as the continuation of violations of the aggression that claim women and children.

For her part, Kroslak hailed the cooperation of the local authority in Hodeida for the success of the mission in the province.

She stressed that she would put the interests of the residents of Hodeida and alleviating their suffering among the priorities of her work and tasks, expressing her hope that the next stage will be a stage of peace, security and stability for all the Yemeni people.