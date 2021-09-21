Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 308 Times

The Coalition forces committed on Sunday 308 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

He said the Coalition’s warplanes waged 10 raids on al-Jah, al-Faza, and al-Tuhaita areas, while 14 spy planes flew over the 50-meter street in Hodeida city, Kilo 16, Hays, al-Jah, al-Tuhaita and al-Jabaliya areas.

He said the Coalition forces committed 279 violations in which they fired 720 artillery shells and 216 various gunshots, in addition to creating new combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and al-Jah areas.