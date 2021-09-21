Sana’a Mark The 7th Anniversary Of The September 21 Revolution

Yemeni people in the capital Sanaa and others provinces are preparing to take part in the mass rally, which will be held on Tuesday afternoon to mark the seventh anniversary of the September 21st revolution.

The Yemeni Organizing Committee of Events has called on the Yemeni people to participate in the mass rallies to be held Today’s afternoon in Sanaa and other provinces.

The organizing committee had identified the gathering areas in Sana’a, Hodeidah, Amran, Dhamar, Ibb, Hawf, Bayda, Marib, Raymah and Taiz to hold the event, calling for wide participation in the seventh anniversary of the September 21 Revolution.