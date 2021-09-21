Saudi shelling injures 7 citizens on Sa’ada

Five citizens were injured by the Saudi enemy fire in al-Raqo area in Munabeh district of Sa’ada province, a military official said Tuesday.

The official added 2 citizens were also injured by the enemy border guards’ fire in al-Sheikh area in the same district in Sa’ada.

He said the coalition’s rocket and artillery shelling targeted separate areas in Razeh border district in Sa’ada, causing heavy damage to civilians’ properties.

Meanwhile, the coalition warplanes have launched 2 raids on al-Salif district in Hodeida province in flagrant violation of the Sweden agreement, according to the military official.

He said the coalition launched 23 raids on Serwah district in Marib province and hit on al-Marazeq area in Khab Wa Sha’af district in Jawf province with a raid.

The official added that the coalition’s warplanes targeted al-Sawma’a district in Bayda province with a raid and launched a raid on the Haradh district in Hajjah province.

The coalition raids inflicted heavy damage to civilians’ properties.