Justice Minister calls on UN to respect independence of Yemeni judiciary

Justice Minister Judge Nabil Al-Azzani has called on Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres to respect the independence of the Yemeni judiciary.

Al-Azzani said the United Nations and its Secretary-General must feel their responsibilities to advocate for rights holders and to seek to prosecute and punish criminals.

The Justice Minister said that Guterres’ statements about the enforcement of the penalty of retribution against the involved with the aggression countries of assassinating President Saleh al-Sammad and six of his companions are unacceptable and contradict the principles and charters of the United Nations and reveal the lack of credibility and impartiality of the organization.

Judge al-Azzani added the investigation and trial procedures in the case of the assassination of President al-Sammad took place in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the applicable national legal texts, which lasted nearly four years.

He said that the Yemeni judiciary operates according to legal rules that are consistent and compatible with international covenants, the United Nations Charter of Human Rights, international humanitarian law, and international principles in the face of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Minister al-Azzani affirmed the parties that support criminals in their crimes against the Yemeni people are considered partners in their crimes and put them before criminal responsibility.