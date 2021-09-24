15 Air Raids Target Marib, 231 Recorded Violations In Hodeidah

The coalition launched 15 air raids on separate areas of Ma’rib governorate.

A security source stated that the coalition launched 8 air raids on the Harib district, 4 raids on the Al-Juba district, two raids on the Serwah district, and one raid on the Al-Abdiya district in Ma’rib governorate.

The Coordination Operations Room in Hodeidah province recorded on Thursday 231 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreement committed by coalition’s forces over the past 24 hours, including establishing new combat fortifications in Jabalia and Jah areas.

A source in the operations room declared that the violations included five raids of spy drones and flying of 24 spy aircrafts.

The source pointed out that the mercenaries also committed 30 breaches by an artillery and missile bombing and 167 others by various machine guns.